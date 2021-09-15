Leader in disarming Flamengo against Palmeiras, Ramon credits Filipe Luis and Renê with defensive evolution | Flamengo

In Flamengo’s 3-1 victory over Palmeiras, left-back Ramon left the field as the leader of the red-black team in tackles, with four steals. For the young man, who will also be available for the duel against Grêmio, this Wednesday, the evolution in defense is due to the teachings of Filipe Luis and Renê.

– I’m very happy with my evolution in the defensive part. Filipe Luís and Renê are more experienced and are always helping me. The commission has also been very important in this process of maturation and evolution. I am always ready to listen, learn and put into practice when I have the opportunity – said the player.

1 of 2 Ramon, from Flamengo, in action against Palmeiras — Photo: Marco Riboli Ramon, from Flamengo, in action against Palmeiras — Photo: Marco Riboli

Starting against Palmeiras, Ramon can continue in the position against Grêmio. Filipe Luis is still out, with a calf injury, and Renê is still recovering after a thigh injury.

With the embezzlement, the lateral has been training frequently in the professional. Still, Flamengo is still carefully working on Ramon’s transition from the under-20.

Ramon’s numbers against Palmeiras Disarms 4 Finalizations two complete passes 29/41 (70%) Absences received two committed faults 0

– Going down to play in the under-20 helps me a lot. That way, I’m always on the go and don’t miss the game. So, I’m always ready to help Flamengo, whenever Professor Renato needs me. I’m happy for the match I played against Palmeiras, and I’m very grateful to God for everything that’s been happening in my life – completed the full-back.

Flamengo ends this Tuesday afternoon its preparation to face Grêmio. The teams play this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, the return duel of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, Flamengo won 4-0 in Porto Alegre.

