Learn prices and how to watch reality live and online · TV News

The only service that has a 24-hour broadcast of A Fazenda 13, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 12.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

PlayPlus was the target of constant criticism from fans. After the complaints, streaming now has nine exclusive cameras at the confinement headquarters, in Itapecerica da Serra, this year.

In addition, Record’s promise is that the broadcast will happen 24 hours a day, without interruptions during activities or big discussions, something common in previous seasons.

In past editions, PlayPlus made available only one channel with the real-time signal. Cases of changing cameras and interruption of dialogues were frequently reported by subscribers, who complained about the (lack of) quality of the platform.

Free PlayPlus?

PlayPlus offers 14 days of free usage for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay R$ 12.90 per month. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

According to the PlayPlus website, the current value will be valid for subscriptions made until the 19th. From September 20th, the price will be readjusted to BRL 15.90 a month. The platform allows access to up to four screens simultaneously.

