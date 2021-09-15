Leaving São Paulo, Daniel Alves sends ‘indirect’ to Flamengo | Soccer

Disclosure Daniel Alves is negotiating his departure from São Paulo



Daniel Alves

is leaving São Paulo, but it’s pure joy. This Tuesday, he posted a video with the caption of a funk carioca: Rap da Comunidade. And it took the fans of the Flamengo

The madness.

“All I want is to be happy, to walk quietly in the slum where I was born… and to be able to be proud and be aware that the poor have their place”, wrote the player, in a video in which he took a hose bath.

After the post, some Flamengo fans called the full-back to be happy at the club. Others refused to be hired.

With the sudden departure of São Paulo last week, the player’s name has already started to be related to other Brazilian clubs, mainly Flamengo. EXTRA found that the right-back was offered to the club, which is evaluating all scenarios.

Flamengo spends more than R$ 1 million per month with players in the same position as Daniel, they are: Isla, Rodinei and Matheuzinho. On Flamengo’s board, the assessment is that the club has three great full-backs, one being a national team, and there is no budget to strengthen the position after the last signings.

(See player photos in the gallery below)

Last Monday, Marcos Braz’s vice-president of football club did not rule out the possibility of a hit. The manager was responsible for hiring other athletes with passage through Europe, such as Andreas Pereira, Kenedy and David Luiz. Over the weekend, he made cryptic posts on his social networks that excited the crowd for the possible arrival of Daniel Alves. Despite the rumors, Flamengo did not look for the player.

The player’s salary in the amount of R$1.5 million per month is too high and can alienate the club even for a short contract until the end of the year. Another negative point is that the full-back could only play in the Brazilian Championship, as he has already defended São Paulo in other competitions.

In search of a new club, the player represented by businessman Fransergio Bastos has pending problems with São Paulo. The debt of approximately R$ 18 million with Daniel Alves has not yet been negotiated and, therefore, the contract remains open. Before the announcement of his departure, the player had stated that he would not re-present himself until the São Paulo club had regularized its financial situation, which motivated his verbal departure from the tricolor.