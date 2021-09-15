Leeds defender confirmed for cart penalty on Elliott, but Liverpool jewel disapproves | english football

Elliott suffered a dislocated ankle and was successfully operated on on Tuesday, with Liverpool confident the 18-year-old attacking midfielder will return to play at the end of the season.
“We can confirm that our appeal against Pascal Struijk’s red card was unsuccessful. Pascal will lose our next three games against Newcastle United, Fulham (Carabao Cup) and West Ham United,” Leeds said in a statement.
Elliott, however, expressed his disagreement with the decision and offered support to Struijk. Responding to an Instagram post, he wrote:
“Sorry about that Pascal… I think it’s wrong (the punishment)! But soon you’ll be back. Stay positive.”
Moment when Elliott suffers Pascal’s cart — Photo: AFP
The red card came in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Elland Road on Sunday, when Struijk tackled the ball from behind but caught Elliott’s ankle at the same time.
Liverpool players desperate as Elliot is attended to on the pitch — Photo: REUTERS
- Liverpool confirms a fracture in Elliott, who undergoes surgery and is expected to return at the end of the season
- Liverpool jewel is thrilled with support received after suffering serious ankle injury
Elliott has emerged as a key player for Juergen Klopp’s team this season start, after spending the last one on loan from second-year Blackburn.
Elliott screams in pain after Leeds-Liverpool pitch — Photo: Reuters/Lee Smith
- Liverpool beat Leeds with authority and glue to top of Premier League
Elliot is comforted even by Leeds players — Photo: REUTERS
Elliot is attended to on the pitch and Liverpool players show concern — Photo: REUTERS
Elliott came out of the field applauded and conscious — Photo: REUTERS