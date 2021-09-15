Lewandowski suspends resumption of two Lava Jato investigations into Lula | Jet Wash Operation

The minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski suspended this Tuesday (14) the progress of two investigations into former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the Federal Court in Brasília.

The processes determine Odebrecht’s donations to the Lula Institute, as well as the purchase of land for the Institute’s headquarters and an apartment in São Bernardo do Campo.

In practice, the minister prevents the cases from being restarted after the Supreme Court recognized that the then judge Sergio Moro acted with partiality in the condemnation of ex-president Lula in the case of the triplex in Guarujá and annulled the convictions.

With the decision, in practice, cases had to be started from scratch.

Lewandowski responded to a request from the former president’s defense. The decision is valid until the Supreme Court decides on the request of the lawyers for these investigations to be closed.

The annulment of Lula’s convictions in Lava Jato was confirmed by the STF in April of this year. Remember in the video below:

STF confirms annulment of Lula’s convictions

In one of the lawsuits, the Public Prosecutor’s Office claims that, between December 2013 and March 2014, Odebrecht transferred R$4 million to the Lula Institute, and the move was intended to disguise an alleged bribe.

In the other case, the MPF investigates the alleged payment of undue advantages with an apartment next to the former president’s in São Bernardo do Campo and land for the construction of the Lula Institute headquarters.

Lewandowski’s decision

According to Lewandowski, when the Supreme Court declared that Moro acted partially in the case of the triplex in Guarujá, it was indirectly recognized that the Lava Jato prosecutors also acted irregularly against the PT.

“It is obvious that when the Supreme Court declared the incompetence of former judge Sérgio Moro in the trial of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, it also implicitly recognized the incompetence of the members of the Lava Jato task force responsible for the investigations and, in the end, for the presentation of the denunciation”, wrote the minister.

Lewandowski also stated that “this factual framework lends plausibility to the right invoked by the claimant, considering the imminent risk of instituting a new criminal prosecution, or even of imposition of various precautionary measures, using as a basis the facts discussed here with broad verticality, which that is, the broad and unrestricted use of the Odebrecht Leniency Agreement and the evidence arising from such cooperation pact”.