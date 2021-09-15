Liziane feels persecuted and promises to shack on vote · TV News

Liziane Gutierrez felt harassed after being the target of attacks in the activity worth four spots for the farmer’s first test in A Fazenda 13 and argued with Mileide Mihaile. The model warned in the early hours of this Wednesday (15) that she will counterattack and set up a shack if she sees a combination of votes. “The key will turn,” he promised.

“If I go by the headquarters [para roça], forget Liziane ‘namaste’, because I’m trying to be nice, good people. I don’t want to go, but if I go, I want to go around the house,” she said, about the formation of the first hot seat, which will take place next week.

During the dawn contest, Liziane was selected by several participants who tried to eliminate her. The choice she felt most was Mileide’s, as the two even share a bed. “I sleep with her, man,” revolted the model.

“I don’t want people to say that I’m trying to victimize myself,” she said, crying, realizing she could be the target of a combination of votes from the participants. “The key will turn. Forget about this Liziane crying here,” she assured, in case her prediction proves true.

Check out:

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 12.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay R$ 12.90 per month. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

According to the PlayPlus website, the current value will be valid for subscriptions made until the 19th. From September 20th, the price will be readjusted to BRL 15.90 a month. The platform allows access to up to four screens simultaneously.

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#52 – All about the new season of the Show of the Celebrities!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos