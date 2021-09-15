Lord of the Rings Actors Support Italian Hobbit

the italian Nicolas Gentile, 37, works hard to live like a hobbit, from the franchise of Lord of the Rings. He tries to build his own real-life county in Italy, and recently actors from the original trilogy have come out in support of his initiative.

Gentile lives in the town of Bucchianico, in the Abruzzo region of Italy, and works as a confectioner. To “become a hobbit”, he wears clothes like those used in the movies with his family. They usually walk through a field where they built a house and now plans to create Pousada Dragão Verde, a version of the character Bilbo Bolseiro’s house and, eventually, a “hobbit village”, which will run on solar energy.

In an interview with a local TV station, the would-be hobbit said that everyone in his village has always lived like the little ones in the county, “in close contact with nature”. Because of that, he decided to go further and immerse himself in the universe of JRR Tolkien.

This week, the hobbits of Peter Jackson’s Frodo trilogy (Elijah Wood), Sam (Sean Astin) and Pippin (Billy Boyd), sent a message of support to Gentile, praising and supporting his endeavor. Check out:

In August of this year, he joined a group of Lord of the Rings cosplayers to shoot the “one ring” at Mount Vesuvius. However, it turned out to be a piece of hardened lava, as Gentile is an environmentalist. The event ended up serving as an environmental awareness message.

“Pollution and climate emergency are enemies as fearsome as Sauron”

Check out Gentile’s interview, in Italian:

