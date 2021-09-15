Lucas Piton accumulates 13 games without taking the field on the verge of meeting a controversial opponent

Away from the lawns, Lucas Piton completed 13 games without taking the field for Corinthians. The last time was against Fluminense, in the seventh round of the Brazilian Championship. Next Sunday, Timão welcomes América-MG, opponent known by the young full-back, who starred in a controversial penalty in the Copa do Brasil 2020.

On June 27, Corinthians went to São Januário to face Fluminense. In the starting lineup, Lucas Piton occupied the left flank and played the 90 minutes. At that time, the player had a sort of relay with Fábio Santos, but since then, there are 13 matches without even entering by substitution.

During this period, Piton lived several moments outside the field. He became the target of Italian clubs, suffered from a lower back discomfort, was even released from training to deal with “personal matters”, in addition to having an Olympiacos proposal rejected by the club’s board.

If now he is far from having a prominent place in Timão, ten months ago the situation was quite different. Corinthians played in the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil against América-MG and the young full-back starred in a controversial move in the return game.

At 35 of the second half, Piton was running to mark the opponent’s attacker inside the area and touched the ball with his hand. Even with the left-back on his back, the referee promptly signaled a penalty. The Minas Gerais team tied the match and Corinthians was eliminated.

After that, there was another meeting between the two teams, but this time for the first round of the Brasileirão. On June 7, Lucas Piton was on the field for 11 minutes, when he joined Araos’s spot in the second half.

Next Sunday, Timão receives América-MG at the Neo Química Arena at 6:15 pm, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. It will be a reunion with former coach Vagner Mancini and may also be a new opportunity for Lucas Piton.

