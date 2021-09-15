Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis explains why the show needed THAT ending – News Viewed on the web

Lucifer’s 6th and final season hit the Netflix catalog with twists for the protagonist and his family. Actor explains what the meaning of the series finale is.

PLEASE NOTE: The text contains spoilers from the season 6 finale of Lucifer!

After five years on the air, a near cancellation and an extra season thanks to ratings success, Lucifer came to an end with the sixth season in the Netflix catalogue. With many twists and new challenges for the couple formed by the protagonist (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German), the series had an outcome that left both the actor and the creators satisfied – and they explained why in an interview with Collider.

What happens at the end of Lucifer on Netflix?

In the last season of the series, the arrival of Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) changes the course of the story: the villain of the new episodes was actually the daughter of Lucifer, who came from the future in search of revenge. In the final episode, when Rory is kidnapped, her father manages to rescue her and, in turn, she saves his life. In the end, Lucifer discovers his true calling: helping others to follow the path of light and helping to redeem those who have gone to hell, as fans have already pointed out in theories about the series.

“I think the most direct version would be Lucifer going from devil to God, but really, it’s all about the journey. Lucifer used the experience and what he learned on Earth to go to a place that really needs it. I loved the idea of ​​him realizing that damned souls can be saved, using his learning to ‘answer the call’ and rule Hell in his own way,” said Tom Ellis, who is already guaranteed a return to Netflix after the series ends.

In addition, the actor also reinforced that the choice of Amenadiel (DB Woodside) as the new God was also the most sensible for the end of the story. “Especially because he’s worked with humans, he also knows what it’s like to be a father. I feel that his innate wisdom and presence as an angel suggested that he could be a much stronger God than Lucifer would be,” he explained.

Ildy Modrovich, one of the creators of the series, also revealed that the end of Lucifer was decided since the 5th season and that the writers no longer had the intention of making the protagonist become God. “Even when we thought the show would end in Season 5, we knew it didn’t seem right for him to have that fate. What felt right was for him to give back to the world what he learned, what his perspective was. He knows what it’s like to hate yourself and feel worthless, that was his superpower. Not everyone who is in Hell deserves redemption, but there are the ‘Dans’ of the world who have fates they didn’t deserve,” he told Collider.