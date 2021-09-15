Luiza Trajano is among Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2021 – GQ

+



Luiza Trajano (Photo: Getty Images)

The magazine Team has just published its list of the most influential people of 2021 and there is a Brazilian among them, or rather, a Brazilian: the businesswoman Luiza Helena Trajano, chairman of the board of Magazine Luiza, is among the 100 people selected by the publication that is a world reference, and with a text written by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Luiza Trajano appears in the “Titans” category, alongside Simone Biles and playwright and producer Shonda Rhimas. Read what Lula wrote about the businesswoman:

“In a business world still dominated by men, Brazilian Luiza Trajano has managed to transform Magazine Luiza, which started as a one-stop shop in 1957, into a retail giant with tens of billions of dollars. It’s a great achievement – one among many .

When COVID-19 arrived in Brazil, killing more than 580,000 Brazilians and causing a recession, Magazine Luiza helped small businesses adapt to digital commerce by providing a platform to sell and deliver their products. At a time when the Brazilian federal government was minimizing the risk posed by the pandemic, Luiza courageously spoke about the urgency of vaccination. She was also a vocal advocate for equality, creating Women of Brazil, a non-partisan group of more than 95,000 women working to build a better society and support victims of domestic violence. And in late 2020, in an effort to promote inclusion within Magazine Luiza, it launched a trainee program that offers opportunities for Afro-Brazilians.

In a world where billionaires burn fortunes on space adventures and yachts, Luiza is dedicated to a different kind of odyssey. She took on the challenge of building a commercial giant and at the same time building a better Brazil.”

Time magazine cover with the list of the 100 most influential people of 2021 (Photo: Reproduction)

Also on this year’s list are: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, singer Billie Eilish, actress Kate Winslet, poet Cathy Park Hong, tennis player Naomi Osaka, singer Britney Spears (written by Paris Hilton), environmental lawyer Roger Cox (with text written by Al Gore) and others. The covers Last year, 2020, President Jair Bolsonaro and Youtuber Felipe Neto were also part of Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Other Brazilians who were also among them were the former presidents of Brazil Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Lula (2004 and 2010), Dilma Rousseff (2011 and 2012) and then judge Sérgio Moro (2016).