Luiza Trajano is the only Brazilian on Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential | Economy

Luiza is among the highlights of the “Titãs” category, with professionals who are reference in their areas of expertise. Beside him are names like American gymnast Simone Biles, author Shonda Rimes, American football player Tom Brady and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Time magazine’s tradition is for other personalities to write an introduction to the nominees. In the case of Luiza Trajano, the text is signed by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“In a business world still dominated by men, Brazilian Luiza Trajano has managed to transform Magazine Luiza, which started as a single store in 1957, into a retail giant of tens of billions. It’s a great achievement — one among many.” writes the former president.

Luiza Trajano is on Time magazine’s list of the most influential people of 2021

Among other achievements, Lula highlights Magazine Luiza’s initiative to help small businesses adapt to digital commerce at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The company launched the Magalu Partner project, which included small merchants in its marketplace platform, providing visibility and assisting in the delivery logistics of small and medium businesses.

The role of Luiza Trajano in encouraging the expansion of vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil is also remembered. Luiza was the face in front of the Unidos pela Vacina movement, which intended to mobilize the private sector in actions to support the government, in all spheres, to facilitate the arrival of immunization agents to all Brazilians.

Evolution of e-commerce during the pandemic generates expectations for record sales

Luiza is also the leader of the Mulheres do Brasil group, which brings together more than 95 thousand participants in Brazil and abroad, to fight for public and business policies focused on equal rights, work, safety, education and quality health.

“In a world where billionaires burn fortunes in space adventures and yachts, Luiza is dedicated to a different kind of odyssey. She took on the challenge of building a commercial giant and, at the same time, building a better Brazil”, says the text.

Luiza Trajano is also featured in Forbes magazine’s list of billionaires. Magazine Luiza’s main shareholder, the estimated equity of the businesswoman is US$3.9 billion (approximately R$20.5 billion).

Luiza is the woman who has the greatest fortune built by her in Brazil. On Forbes’ list, only Esther Safra, heir to part of Joseph Safra’s fortune, is ahead of him. Vicky Safra, widow of the banker who died in 2020, is of Greek origin.