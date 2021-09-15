Lula provokes Luiza Trajano, parties and the market behind the ideal vice

In an article today in Time, presidential candidate indicates that the mega retail businesswoman is her main bet. Just do not see who does not want

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva indicated today, more clearly beyond speculations of talks between doors in São Paulo and Brasília, that businesswoman Luiza Trajano is a potential vice-president for his presidential ticket in next year’s race.

Lula’s statements in an article written for “Time” magazine, on this day when the Brazilian businesswoman appears on the list of the 100 greatest world influencers, show a socio-political proposal. Lula cited his social initiative amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, and praised his trajectory.

An authentic provocateur, with a clear aim, Lula launched Luiza today as his potential slate partner and now awaits a reaction from the market and parties. Luiza is the perfect vice for him: .no scandals on the record, image of a warrior woman, with a successful trajectory, bridge to the market and female vote & LGTBQ. And, obviously, as was José Alencar (Coteminas), a financial supporter of the campaign.

Luiza’s son, by the way, has even invested months ago in the acquisition of a national research company that can help the PT to x-ray the square and have a popular electoral thermometer.

Checking out the next chapters.

