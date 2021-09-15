Magalu to raffle prizes of up to R$1 million in cashback; know how to compete

In early September, Magazine Luiza launched a cashback campaign, which returns a portion of the money customers spent on in-store purchases through some sweepstakes. In fact, the last one will be for R$ 1 million.

Called “Million Cashback”, the company’s action will work through 11 draws, one per week, with values ​​of R$ 100 thousand. The prize that will leave a millionaire customer will be raffled at the beginning of December.

Magazine Luiza’s strategy has to do with the company’s merger with Hub Fintech in 2020, after obtaining permission from the Central Bank. The idea is for the “Cashback of the Million” to be widely publicized in advertising campaigns, including insertions in the global program Domingão do Huck.

See how to apply for the Million Cashback

The first step to participate in Magalu’s cashback campaign is to make any purchase at one of the company’s stores, whether in a physical store, through the company’s application or through the website. This is also true for items from sellers on the marketplace.

To compete, the purchase must be made by November 30 this year. Each product purchased will automatically generate a lucky number, which will be considered the participant’s ticket.

Drawings will always take place on Wednesdays, and cashback prizes will automatically be deposited into “Magalupay” virtual accounts. This means that they will be directly linked to the CPF of the people who made the purchases — “Magalupay” also allows users to make bank transfers and pay bills.

The company informed that the total converted into cashback will be R$ 2.1 million and, whoever wants to participate but still has doubts about the draws, just go to the website that was created for the “Cashback do Milhão”, which has the detailed explanations of the campaign.