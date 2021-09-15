Malcolm is direct about a possible return to Corinthians

Revealed by Timão, the author of the goal of the Olympic bi-championship in Brazil had spells in Bordeaux and Barcelona, ​​and is currently at Zenit, in Russia.

One of the main revelations of the Corinthians in recent years, the attacker Malcolm, 24, has been in evidence in recent months. That’s because he scored the goal that gave Brazil the Olympic bi-championship against Spain, in Yokohama, in overtime. In an interview with TNT Sports, Malcom spoke, among other things, about a possible return to Timão.

“So, I’d like it a lot, right, but as I’m very young, first I think about making the great career that he (Willian) did here in Europe, and who knows, then returning to my house. But now I just think about making my great career here, being known as a great player among many other Brazilians that he has nowadays”, declared the attacker.

Malcolm was called up by coach Tite on the last FIFA date, but had to report back to Zenit after the club asked for the return of him and midfielder Claudinho, also Olympic champion with passage through the Corinthians youth categories. Douglas Santos, ex-Atlético-MG, is another Brazilian who works for the Russian club.

The striker rose to professional Timon in February 2014, soon after being runner-up in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, losing the decision to Santos. His first goal came in September, against Chapecoense. There are 71 matches and 10 goals with the Corinthians shirt, in addition to a Brazilian title in 2015.

At Bordeaux, the numbers were also quite satisfactory. In two and a half years wearing the French team jersey, Malcolm has scored 23 goals in 96 games. His transfer to Barcelona was full of controversy, and he was not highlighted, rediscovering the best football at Zenit.