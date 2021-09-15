Man arrested after impersonating horror character Michael Myers and walking with knife on beach

An terrifying scene caught a lot of people by surprise on Monday (13/9), before the arrival of Hurricane Nicholas in Texas (USA). ABC13 reporter Mycah Hatfield shot footage of a man walking along Galveston Beach dressed as Michael Myers, character from the classic horror movie series “Halloween”. Although the festivity is far away: it only takes place on October 31st.

The man was identified as Mark Metzger, an attorney from the Galveston area. His prank caused a stir on the beach, but it didn’t last long. Galveston police said they received calls denouncing the presence of a masked man with a bloody knife. When the police arrived at the scene, they detained Mark and discovered that the knife and blood were fake. Police said Mark was summoned for disorderly conduct and released.

Adam Garrison, a resident of Galveston, told ABC13 he thought the man’s feat stupid and that he was probably acting to get attention in the middle of a storm that threatened the coast of Texas.

Mark already said that he played the prank as a way of trying to find “a little bit of positivity in the gloomy fate” in the face of the storm. But it seems that not everyone found it funny. watch:

Just when you THINK you’ve seen it all, someone walks past you down the Galveston beach dressed like Michael Myers in Halloween ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas pic.twitter.com/tiztJb4fNc — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) September 13, 2021

“I just don’t think they appreciate it that much. I think there are some people out there who don’t have a sense of humor.”, he stated.

Michael Myers, from the ‘Halloween’ film series Photo: Reproduction

Mark even likened his arrest to something out of an episode of the “Scooby-Doo” cartoon.

“It looked like a scene from Scooby-Doo after they handcuffed me and took off the mask, like: I would have gotten away with it if it weren’t for those busybodies, you know?”, commented.

But not everyone was afraid of his costume of terror. The lawyer said that some people stopped to take pictures and the beach patrol even played the theme song for “Halloween”. He ended by stating that, if he can, he will make the “presentation” again.