Manchester United coach explains why he took Cristiano Ronaldo off the field in the Young Boys defeat

After Manchester United’s defeat by Young Boys, this Tuesday, in the 1st round of the Champions League, the technician of red devils, Ole Gunnar Solskajer, was asked why he took Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes off the field in the middle of the 2nd half.

The English media pointed to the departure of the Portuguese duo as the main reason for the defeat of the “Red Devils”, as the Young Boys gained even more ground after the substitutions.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the field with Manchester United for the Premier League this Sunday, at 10 am (GMT), against the West Ham, with transmission by ESPN on Star+. For more information, Click here.

In addition, the Swiss victory goal came just after a wrong retreat by Lingard, who had entered CR7’s place by Solskjaer’s determination.

At the post-match press conference, the Norwegian coach stated that Cristiano and Bruno were tired, as they had played 90 minutes against Newcastle, last Saturday, for the Premier League, and needed rest.

Cristiano Ronaldo regrets Manchester United’s loss to Young Boys EFE/EPA/PETER KLAUNZER

“The game was already over 70 minutes long, and they had already run a lot both Saturday and today. So I wanted Nemanja (Matic)’s experience to hold the ball in front and Jesse (Lingard’s) legs to run on the counterattacks,” explained Solskjaer.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Asked if he found Wan-Bissaka’s direct red card, 35 of the 1st time, the coach agreed.

“Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) stretches his leg too much and even hits the ball, but then he also hits the opponent’s ankle. You can’t argue (against the referee’s decision),” he analyzed.

With this Tuesday’s result, Young Boys has 3 points and takes the lead in group F, while Manchester United goes to the bottom.

At 4 pm (GMT), Villarreal and Atalanta play the other game of the day in the bracket to determine the classification of the 1st round.



