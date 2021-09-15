Maranhense wins the lottery for the second time in three months | Come see, Small!

For the second time in less than three months, singer Edésio Nascimento, known as “Millionaire do Brega”, won the lottery. The most recent bet of the lucky one, who is from the city of Pinheiro, 333 km from São Luís, was in Imperatriz, the second largest city in Maranhão, for Lotofácil de Independência.

The special draw for the contest took place on September 11, in São Paulo, and had a total of 57 winners spread across Brazil who had to share the prize estimated at R$150 million. Therefore, each bet took home R$ 2,791,889.50.

See the dozens drawn in the 2,320 contest: 01 – 02 – 03 – 05 – 06 – 09 – 12 – 13 -15 – 17 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

One of the 57 winning bets is from Edésio, who actually took part in a 50 odds pool. If the prize is divided by equal amounts, each player, including the “Millionaire do Brega”, must earn R$ 55,837.79. The curious thing is that the Maranhão native has already won R$ 25 million at Quina de São João, in June, in another raffle.