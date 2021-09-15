Maria Marta discovers farce and appeals to José Alfredo

In the next chapters of Empire, Cristina (Leandra Leal) returns from Switzerland and is soon the victim of an Mauril (Carmo Dalla Vecchia). The crook counts on the help of his informant to steal the girl’s passport and discover the destination of her trip.

With the letter in hand, he sets up a meeting at the company and surprises everyone with the revelation. Pressed, Cristina confirms that she went to Europe to investigate the theft of money from José Alfredo (Alexander Nero).

But, unable to say that her father is alive, she becomes a suspect in the crime. To complete, everyone agrees that the bastard daughter of the Commander must be expelled from the Presidency of the company.

With no way out, Cristina calls José Alfredo and asks for help. She didn’t count, however, with the bust of maria marta (Lilia Cabral), who goes after her stepdaughter.

She takes the cell phone from the girl’s hand and threatens. “Let me talk to him! Do not you dare!”, shoots, leaving Cristina desperate. Hearing his wife’s voice, the Commander becomes desperate and silent.

Meanwhile, she appeals to the mighty. “Zé! Talk to me! Responds! It’s no use playing dead! I’ve known for a long time that you’re alive! Stop this farce and go back to the Empire! We are on the brink of the abyss! We need you! I need you!”, shoots, in the Commander’s surprise.

The bitch still takes the opportunity to declare herself. “I need you more than anyone else! I think about you every day, every hour, every moment! I miss you so much! Answer me, please!“, drop.

José Alfredo hangs up and Cristina says she was talking to Elivaldo (Rafael Losso). Marta doesn’t believe it and creates a scandal, even threatening to put her hand in the girl’s face. “He arrives!!!! I can’t take your cock face anymore! Fake! I’ll break your face, finish you off!”, screams, being held back by John Lucas (Daniel Rocha).

