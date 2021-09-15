Matrix 4 helped Lana Wachowski cope with grief after her parents’ death

Lana Wachowski revealed why he decided to return to the world of the most famous franchise of his career in matrix Resurrections. The director and screenwriter, who takes on the fourth film without her sister’s assistance, Lilly Wachowski, said during an arts conference in Germany that bringing Neo and Trinity back was a way to deal with the death of their parents.

“Lilly and I always thought the Matrix story was over [com o terceiro filme]. Although every year Warner Bros. ask us to make another one, this idea was never interesting to me. Then something very difficult happened in my life: my father and mother got sick, and then they died. […] And in the meantime, I also lost a friend of many years… It was a moment of constant mourning: my father, my friend, my mother. I didn’t know how to process this, I had never experienced anything like it“, she said.

It was during this period that the story for the fourth film “exploded in the head” from Lana, as she defined it. “I couldn’t have my dad and mom, but suddenly I could have Neo and Trinity, who are probably the two most important characters in my life. It was such a comfort to be able to bring them back to life because it’s so easy. You can look and say, ‘Okay, these people are dead, but I’m going to raise them up.’ Isn’t that amazing? It’s simple, and that’s what art, stories, do for us. They comfort us, and they matter“, completed.

The new chapter of the franchise starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss has its premiere scheduled for 16 December 2021.

The first matrix was released in 1999. Along with the sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003, the franchise earned US$1.6 billion at the world box office.

