Medvedev praises Raducanu’s US Open achievement: “Incredible” | sneakers

Champions of the US Open in an unprecedented way, Medvedev and Raducanu made history and moved the tennis world last weekend. The broken writings and deeds made the achievements even more special, especially for the British, who played in the tournament for the first time and was only 150 in the ranking. The campaign was so fantastic that it earned praise from the Russian, who insisted on praising the 18-year-old tennis player.
US Open champions Raducanu and Medvedev pose together — Photo: Reproduction
In a post alongside the British on the networks, Medvedev highlighted the fact that Raducanu had won her first Grand Slam in such a short time playing professional tournaments. It is worth noting that, by winning the US Open, the young woman jumped 127 positions in the ranking and now appears in 23rd place.
– Imagine being 18 years old, playing your fourth professional tournament, having won just 25k before and now being a US Open champion! Amazing – said the Russian, marking Raducanu in the post.
With winning the US Open, Raducanu became the youngest Brit to win a Grand Slam, the first tennis player to come from qualifying to lift the trophy in New York and broke a 44-year writing for her country’s women’s tennis in the Majors. Medvedev was not left behind either. Champion by defeating Djokovic in the decision, he became the first Russian to triumph in a slam in 21 years.
Raducanu was also praised by Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp. In an interview before her Champions League debut, he spared no words when defining the size of the 18-year-old Briton’s feat.
– Women’s tennis is in a brilliant moment. These two girls showed us something impressive. The way they spoke at the end of the game was equally revealing. It was inspiring, maybe even more than the tennis itself. I was impressed with the girls, with how humble they are despite being so young and so good. Without working hard, you can’t reach that level. I was impressed with Raducanu’s power and talent. It’s the talent of the century. I’m going to see a lot more women’s tennis than I saw – said Klopp.