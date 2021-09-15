Medvedev praises Raducanu’s US Open achievement: “Incredible” | sneakers

– Women’s tennis is in a brilliant moment. These two girls showed us something impressive. The way they spoke at the end of the game was equally revealing. It was inspiring, maybe even more than the tennis itself. I was impressed with the girls, with how humble they are despite being so young and so good. Without working hard, you can’t reach that level. I was impressed with Raducanu’s power and talent. It’s the talent of the century. I’m going to see a lot more women’s tennis than I saw – said Klopp.