Méliuz’s share (CASH3) jumps 13% and leads the biggest hikes

Business

The action of the Meluze (CASH3) took off in the trading session this Tuesday (14) and led the biggest increases in the Ibovespa today, continuing the rally registered in recent days. It was the fourth high in a row.

Around 4:05 pm, the paper showed an appreciation of 13.45% and reached R$ 7.59. Méliuz recently carried out a split in the proportion of 1 to 6, without changing the value of the share capital. There were no leftovers resulting from fractions due to the stock split.

In the view of Luis Sales, an analyst at Guide Investimentos, the operation had a neutral impact: it does not influence the fundamentals of the cashback company. The shares, however, started to have more liquidity on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), he explained.

Anyway, the split coincided with a series of advances presented by Méliuz’s action. Since last Thursday (9), the role was among the highest Ibovespa.

Last week, the company recorded a 0.5% appreciation, pressured by events arising from the 7th of September, which brought down the asset the following day.

But the shares returned part of the losses on Thursday, up 5.19%, and rebounded, with a gain of 8.41%, on Friday (10). THE quote from Méliuz it didn’t stand still. Yesterday, the paper led Ibovespa gains and rose 12.82%.

BTG’s August report reiterated purchase

In late August, before the share split, BTG Pactual (BPAC11) reiterated its optimistic view for the Meluze (CASH3) despite the cashback company’s weak second-quarter financial statement. In the investment bank’s view, the company’s growth is not fast, but it points to a promising perspective, on the right path.

In a report signed by Eduardo Rosman, Ricardo Buchpiguel and Thiago Paura, BTG rectified its purchase recommendation to Méliuz and increase the target price of CASH3 action from R$40.40 to R$60 in 12 months.

Among the points that analysts considered to reassess the position at Méliuz, three highlight:

the complementary offering of shares (follow-on) last;

The Acquisition of Access , which will be approved at the end of the fourth quarter;

, which will be approved at the end of the fourth quarter; and the second quarter result, which BTG took into account management’s comments on personnel investments.

The investment bank analyzes that a higher expectation in Méliuz was expected in the post-follow-on period, which led to disappointment with the results of the second quarter of 2021.

Méliuz joins the theoretical portfolio of the Ibovespa

B3 (B3SA3) changed the theoretical portfolio of Ibovespa last Monday (6), when the company became part of the stock index.

See the new stocks in the index portfolio, including Méliuz:

With the addition of the Meluze and of the other six shares, the Ibovespa now has 91 assets from 84 companies. The five shares that had the greatest weight in the composition of the Ibovespa were: Vale (VALE3) with 14.4%, Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) with 6.1%, Petrobras (PETR4) with 5.2% and Bradesco (BBDC4) with 4.5%.