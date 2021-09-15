Messi, Mbappé and Neymar together for the 1st time on PSG? Recall premieres and numbers of historic tridents

The cramped Jan Breydel stadium, in Bruges, Belgium, will probably live this Wednesday (15th) a moment that promises to go down in history: the debut of the trio Messi, Mbappé and Neymar in Paris Saint-Germain. With 100% in French Championship, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+, the French team faces Club Brugge away from home, for the opening round of Group A of Champions League.

Mbappé leads PSG’s stats this season, with four goals and two assists in five games. Neymar and Messi played a few minutes and hope to recover the rhythm of the game and the harmony of the times when they were destroying defenses alongside Luis Suárez in Barcelona.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Speaking of MSN, will Paris’ new attack be as successful as other famous tridents that have shone in Europe in recent years? O ESPN.com.br chose five historical formations, one of them still active, and raised the performance of each one, starting with the debut game.

Who stayed the most in history? Compare the numbers and leave your vote below!

BBC

Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema with the Champions League cup Getty Images

DURATION: 5 seasons

TITLES*: 12 (4x Champions League, 3x Club World Cup, 1x Laliga, 1x King’s Cup, 1x Spanish Super Cup and 2x European Super Cup)

GOALS: 442 (249 by Cristiano Ronaldo, 105 by Karim Benzema and 88 by Gareth Bale)

DEBUT: tie 2-2 with the Villarreal, for the Spanish Championship 2013/14 (Bale and Ronaldo scored)

There is no trident with numbers as impressive as the one Real Madrid had between 2013 and 2018. By hiring Bale do tottenham, the merengue team reunited the Welshman alongside Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, at the club since 2009, and created an attack that was very difficult to stop.

With the three, Real started to rule in Europe, with the right to a three-time championship in a row that had not happened since the Bayern Beckenbauer, in the 1970s. The partnership fell apart when CR7, shortly after the 2018 World Cup, was transferred to the youth.

* Gareth Bale, injured, did not participate in two achievements: 2016 Club World Cup and 2016 European Super Cup

MSN

Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi and Neymar with the Uefa Champions League cup in 2015 getty

DURATION: 3 seasons

TITLES: 9 (1x Champions, 1x World Cup, 2x LaLiga, 1x European Super Cup, 1x Spanish Super Cup and 3x King’s Cup)

GOALS: 363 (153 from Messi, 120 from Suarez and 90 from Neymar)

DEBUT: 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid, in the Spanish Championship 2014/15 (Suárez assisted Neymar to score)

Perhaps the only trio that can compete with what the BBC Real Madrid has done. The historic partnership between the biggest players from Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay at the time lasted from 2014 to 2017, until Neymar left for PSG, for the historic record of 222 million euros, a year before the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

While they were together, the three created a strong bond of friendship off the field, which exists to this day, and made it very easy to get along on the pitch. There were 363 goals in three seasons, nine trophies and a season of achievements, spectacular football and admiration that Barça never lived again.

Salah, Firmino and Mané

Mané, Firmino and Salah celebrate Liverpool goal Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

DURATION: is in season 5 (since 2017/18)

TITLES: 4 (1x Champions, 1x Worlds, 1x Premier League and 1x European Super Cup)

GOALS: 279 (128 from Salah, 86 from Mané and 65 from Firmino)

DEBUT: tie 3 to 3 with Watford, for the 2017/18 English Championship (each scored a goal, Salah and Firmino each gave an assist)

The only one of the tridents on the list that can still improve its numbers, as it remains together in the cast of Liverpool. The partnership started in 2017/18, with the arrival of Mohamed Salah from Pomegranate, and showed in their debut how difficult it will be to stop them: a 3-3 draw with Watford, in which everyone scored.

The trio’s immersive and high rotation style led Liverpool to break a 30-year hiatus without an English title, in addition to securing a Champions, a World Cup (on the Flamengo by Jorge Jesus) and another Super Cup. The heyday of the partnership seems to be behind us, but the three are there, in Anfield, to show otherwise.

Rooney, Tevez and Ronaldo

Carlos Tevez, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo played together in 2008 Getty Images

DURATION: 2 seasons

TITLES: 6 (2x Premier League, 1x Champions, 1x World Cup, 1x League Cup and 1x British Super Cup)

GOALS: 140 (68 from Cristiano Ronaldo, 38 from Rooney and 34 from Tevez)

DEBUT: 2-0 victory over the Chelsea, for the 2007/08 Premier League (Tevez scored one goal, Saha scored the other)

A historic attack in English football, capable of doing serious damage to the opposing defenses, but which was short-lived. The only one of the tridents mentioned in the article to win in the first game, and precisely a classic, proof of what was to come in the following months.

Led by Alex Ferguson for years, Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo were joined by Tevez, on loan from West Ham in the summer of 2007, which strengthened the attack and led United to win six titles, including a Champions League. It only ended because Tevez, irritated by trips to the reserve, decided to leave for the Manchester City in 2009.

Messi, Eto’o and Henry

Messi, Eto’o and Henry celebrate Barcelona goal in 2008 Josep Lago / Getty Images

DURATION: 1 season

TITLES: 3 (1x LaLiga, 1x Champions and 1x King’s Cup)

GOALS: 100 (Messi’s 38, Eto’o’s 36 and Henry’s 26)

DEBUT: 1-0 loss to Numancia, for the 2008/09 Spanish Championship

The only trident that was only active for one season. What a season, sports fan! The first of the Pep Guardiola era at Barça, which ended with the conquest of all the titles in dispute and opened space for future cups in the following months.

Messi, Henry and Eto’o were in the Barça squad the previous season, in 2007/08, but Ronaldinho Gaúcho was still absolute in attack coolie. The Brazilian’s departure gave way to the three, who scored exactly 100 goals in one year, were champions three times and only did not stay together because Eto’o was involved in the purchase of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and headed for the Inter Milan.