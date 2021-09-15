Met Gala 2021: Glamorous looks from some guests also left protest messages | Pop & Art

The Met gala, a traditional benefit party organized annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York (USA), was not only made of stylish and glamorous looks.

The event took place this Monday night (13) and featured several stars from sports, entertainment and politics. About 400 people attended the event in the first edition after the break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Between one pose and another on the stairs at the entrance to the event, some costumes were part of silent protests.

As was the case with US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). She chose to go to the party wearing a white dress. On the back, in red letters, the piece displayed the message: “Tax the rich.”

The choice of look at the benefit event divided opinions on social networks. Among messages of support, it was also possible to find others that said “obscenely unrealistic and completely hypocritical”.

According to the AFP agency, it was not clear whether the deputy won the invitation or disbursed the US$ 30,000 (approximately R$ 156 thousand) of the ticket for the event

AOC, which declares itself a socialist democrat, has taken a stand several times on raising taxes on the richest, in order to promote policy initiatives such as free access to the health care system.

Democratic Representative Carolyn B. Maloney at the Met Gala 2021 — Photo: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Also making a manifesto with her costume was Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney. She entered the event in a dress that sported long banners that read “Equal rights for women.”

The protest was in support of the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, which would guarantee legal gender equality.

Cara Delevingne also left her message with the phrase “Peg the Patriarchy” in her costume. The 29-year-old model stated that the manifesto was about female empowerment and gender equality.

Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala 2021 — Photo: Angela WEISS / AFP

Actor Dan Levy and football star Megan Rapinoe also made their manifestos.

While the actor opted for a piece with puffed sleeves and an art that showed two men kissing; the athlete showed off her bag that made a pun with the famous slogan “In America We Trust” and exchanged for the words: “In gay we trust”.

Dan Levy at the Met Gala 2021 — Photo: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

American Football Athlete Megan Rapinoe — Photo: Angela WEISS / AFP