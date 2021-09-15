Met Gala 2021: See the looks of the famous at the traditional US fashion ball

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrives at the Met Gala 2021 with a political message stamped on her dress: ‘Tax the rich’

Anitta opted for a black dress with spaghetti straps and a deep slit created by Peter Dundas

Actress Barbie Ferreira in her pearl dress at the Met Gala 2021; Barbie acted in Euphoria and is the daughter of a Brazilian

Billie Eilish at the Met Gala 2021 in a dress signed by fashion designer Oscar de la Renta; look is inspired by classic Hollywood names such as Marylin Monroe

Actor Elliot Page opted for a classic Balenciaga suit for the traditional Met Gala 2021

Kim Kardashian protested against overexposure by adopting an ‘all black’ look, without revealing any body parts

Lil Nas X arrived on the Met Gala 2021 red carpet with a 3 in 1 look – consisting of cape, armor and embroidered jumpsuit

Tennis player Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae on the Met Gala 2021 red carpet

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky adopted comfortable looks for the Met Gala 2021

Gymnast Simone Biles at the Met Gala 2021

Troye Sivan (in deep black dress) and Daniel Levy (in blue) at the Met Gala 2021 this Monday night (13)

The edition of the traditional fashion ball Met Gala this year took place this Monday night (13), in New York, and brought together celebrities, artists and big names in the fashion world.

The Brazilian singer Anitta appeared for the first time on the red carpet of the party – and chose a classic black dress, with spaghetti straps and deep slit.

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opted for a shoulder-to-shoulder white dress, but when she turned her back on, the message read: “tax the rich”.

The socialite Kim Kardashian also opted for the black color, but dared to not reveal any part of the body, including the face. The look, designed by Kanye West, was widely commented on social media and the choice spawned memes.

There were even those who said that Kim, when adopting the look ‘total black’, protested against overexposure. Recently, she came to wear a similar outfit, but back to the fetish style.

Singer Billie Eilish’s classic look, inspired by classic Hollywood big names, also caught the eye. Canadian actor Elliot Page also opted for the classic: an all-black suit from the Balenciaga brand and a white shirt.

The rapper Lil Nas X had one of the most striking presences at the event and changed his clothes in the middle of the red carpet. The “3 in 1” look consisted of a wide cape, golden armor and a shiny embroidered jumpsuit.

Athletes Simone Biles (gymnastics) and Naomi Osaka (tennis) were also at the fashion event whose theme this year borrows from the concept of the last exhibition of the Metropolitan Museum of Art – “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.

Other stars have adopted the theme in the dress code the event and paid tribute to American icons and diverse US culture.