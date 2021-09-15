Mike Patton cancels shows due to mental health problems · Rolling Stone

Mike Patton canceled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle’s touring schedule due to mental health problems intensified by the covid-19 pandemic

Mike Patton, lead singer of Faith No More and member of the Mr Bungle, announced the cancellation of the bands’ concert schedule due to mental health problems, which intensified due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“I regret to inform you that, due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the dates currently scheduled for Faith No More and Mr Bungle. I have problems that were aggravated by the pandemic and are challenging me now,” wrote the vocalist in an ad published by Ipecac Recordings.

In addition, the members of Faith No More commented on the cancellation of the tour through a post on the band’s social networks, which said:

“To say we are torn apart by these cancellations would be to completely underestimate the situation. It’s been a real challenge to get back to this song after a 5 year absence, but we’ve been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals have left no doubt that we were back in the best shape, which makes this communiqué very difficult to write.”

“Reaching almost two years of pandemic and lack of work, it was heartbreaking to tell our team the news. We consider our team like family. And then, just as important, we are aware of what this means to our fans, who are patiently supporting us — waiting, like us, for an improvement from this frustrating situation. Many people had a difficult time with isolation, and patiently waited while shows were postponed over and over again. This will be difficult for them.”

“And yet, we have a family member who needs help. We believe that moving forward with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on the Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more than his work as a vocalist. He can count on 100% of our support to do what he needs to do to get everything right. Likewise, we ask for your support now. Thank you for continuing to believe in us.”

