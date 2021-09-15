Mileide Mihaile is already the favorite of A Fazenda 13 and has everything to win the reality show

Top Stories Is an unemployed person entitled to sick pay? check rules

It seems, Mileide Mihaile has a great chance to come out as the winner of the rural reality show A Fazenda 13. On the web, the ex of Wesley Safadão is already being considered as one of the favorites of the next edition of the program that is about to debut on TV Record.

The crowd for Mileide Mihaile is so big that internet users are already counting the days to see the influencer winning the competition: “I already have my favorite to win the farm”, commented one of them.

Another fan emphasized that Mileide is a hardworking and very deserving woman. In addition, she complemented the comment stating that she deserves to be recognized in all areas of her life.

Mileide Mihaile comments on the expectations of participating in A Fazenda 13

Mileide Mihaile recently made a point of commenting on the challenges and expectations of the reality show. Without hesitating, the influencer stated that it will be a different and unique experience.

“When we enter a challenge like this, we do everything, regardless of whether you are known, less known… I believe that when we enter there, all participants will be equal”, he said.

The influencer also made a brief reflection and complemented the post by stating: “What we are going to build there is completely different from what we built abroad”.

