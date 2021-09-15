Millennial artifacts are found in crocodile stomach

Artifacts produced thousands of years ago were found in the stomach of a crocodile captured on September 2, in the state of Mississippi (United States). According to the CNN, the objects were among fish bones and scales, stones, teeth and bones of small mammals, among other items swallowed by the animal.

Responsible for discovering the two artifacts while processing the skin and meat of the 4-meter animal, hunting supply store owner Shane Smith was unable to identify what the items were. At first he thought it was the tip of a hunting tool and a fishing lure.

Seeking help, Smith posted photos of the objects on Facebook and told the story, stating that they had been found in the reptile’s body. In this way, he managed to reach geologist James Starnes, who viewed the images and was able to identify them.

(Source: Instagram/Red Antler Processing)

According to the expert, the items found in the crocodile’s stomach are a plumb bob, made of metal and in the shape of a teardrop, whose use is unknown, and an “atlatl javelin point”, which serves as a spear or javelin. Such objects would have belonged to Native Americans who lived in the Mississippi River Delta 12,000 years ago.

Preceding the bow and arrow

Starnes also explained that the plumb bob, made of hematite, may originate from distant places, such as the Great Lakes region, on the US-Canada border, being produced between 1,000 and 2,000 BC The atlatl dart tip would have been part of another type of hunting tool.

For him, the weapons that had the two objects were produced “before the advent of bows and arrows in North America”. This technology was carried by Native Americans as they moved through the region thousands of years ago.

(Source: Facebook/Red Antler Processing)

Although he discovered what the artifacts were, the expert didn’t solve another mystery: how did the objects end up in the stomach of the animal, whose age was estimated to be between 80 and 100 years old?

The most plausible explanation is that they were exposed after some flooding and the hungry crocodile did not stop swallowing them, thinking they were food.