Milton: Swiss spoil the party, but CR7 still has the ball to be “The Best” – 14/09/2021

Young Boys 2 x 1 Manchester United

Without a doubt, the most talked about transfer in the last European window was Messi to PSG.

And rightly so, since the Argentine star so far had never worn a shirt other than Barcelona’s.

But, look, another change of air in football in the Old Continent, which was in the background, is already yielding much more results.

Yes, since Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t need this “adaptation time” to come back crashing to Manchester United.

In his debut, against Newcastle, he had already made his mark twice in the 4-1 rout of the “Red Devils”.

And today, in United’s first game for the Champions League this season, the Portuguese needed just 12 minutes to hit the net.

Look, what breath is that?

At 36 years old!

Amazing Portuguese ace!

It’s a shame that, in the sequence, Wan-Bissaka was “juvenile”, got a red card and committed the English team’s match against Young Boys.

And the Swiss even turned the score around, entitled to “assistance” from Lingard, who, because of coach Solskjaer’s stupidity, entered the second half in place of Cristiano.

Let’s face it, the brilliant CR7 can’t be taken off the field with impunity, right?

Well, but still, write down what I say here.

The Portuguese, aged 36, will indeed fight for the “The Best” award!

And it has great chances to take it!

Opinion!