Minister of Health says there is ‘too many vaccines in Brazil’; six states are short of immunizing for second dose | São Paulo

With the second dose vaccination delayed in at least six states, mainly due to the lack of AstraZeneca’s immunizing agent, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that there is “an excess of vaccines” in the country and praised the federal government’s distribution system.

In addition to São Paulo, which sued the Supreme Court (STF) due to the absence of immunizing agents, Bahia, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Espírito Santo and Rio Grande do Norte also face problems in completing the vaccination of the population against Covid -19.

“There is an excess of vaccine in reality. Brazil has already distributed 170 million doses of vaccines, 210 million have already been applied, today we already have doses to vaccinate all Brazilians over 18 years of age with the first dose, now, of course, there is one yearning to advance, for example, in this booster dose, or third dose, in those individuals who are more vulnerable,” said Queiroga in Guarulhos.

The minister was at Guarulhos International Airport this Wednesday morning for an event to deliver a new batch of Pfizer vaccines that will be sent to the states.

When asked about the shortage of AstraZeneca, he denied that there was any problem. São Paulo, for example, has zero stocks and applies the Pfizer vaccine in place of the second dose of AstraZeneca.

“We need to put an end to these narratives of lack of vaccine. This is unfounded, Brazil is doing very well. Brazil is already one of the countries that most vaccinate in the world,” said Queiroga.

The minister accuses the states of having used vaccines destined for the second dose to speed up the schedule. The government of São Paulo denies and alleges delays and failures in the delivery of vaccines by the federal government.