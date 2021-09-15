Minister says Taliban will not allow groups to use Afghanistan to plan attacks on other countries | World

The Taliban extremist group will not allow the territory of Afghanistan to be used to plan attacks against other countries, said on Tuesday (14) the Foreign Minister of the Islamist regime, Amir Khan Muttaqi.
“We are not going to allow anyone or any group to use our soil against other countries,” said Muttaqi, who plays a role as the Islamist group’s negotiator with other countries.
The matter was brought into question in the week following the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. At that time, the Taliban controlled Afghan territory and harbored terrorist organizations such as the al-Qaeda arm led by Osama bin Laden.
The refusal to hand over bin Laden, among other things, led the United States to start a conflict with Afghanistan, in a war that lasted almost two decades.
Taliban asks US for ‘generosity’
A US military plane takes off from Kabul International Airport this Monday (30), just before the deadline for withdrawing troops from the country. — Photo: AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon
At a press conference, Muttaqi thanked the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan received from other countries and demanded “generosity” from the US.
According to the minister, the Taliban helped the US army “by facilitating its withdrawal. But instead of giving thanks, they talk about imposing sanctions on our people.”
In August, the US completed the withdrawal of the hundreds of soldiers still in Afghanistan, a plan that had been envisioned since Donald Trump’s administration. However, the exit opened space for the Taliban to take control of virtually all of Afghan soil, in a major setback for the government of Joe Biden, which is now facing criticism from the opposition and Western allies.