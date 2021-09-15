Missing for 14 years, daughter finds mother through social media in Florida

A Mexican mother was reunited last Friday with her daughter who, 14 years ago, was kidnapped from her home in Florida, thanks to a message the young woman sent from Mexico through social media.

Police in the city of Clermont, Florida, this week celebrated the closure of the case that began in September 2007 with the kidnapping of Jacqueline Hernández, who at the time was a six-year-old girl who lived with her mother, Angélica Vences-Salgado .

The victim’s father, Pablo Henry Hernández, has an arrest warrant “in force” as a suspect in the child’s abduction, Clermont Police Sgt. Erin Razo explained to the Efe Agency.

According to a 2007 alert from the Florida Law Enforcement Department, the “alleged” kidnapper is the father, who allegedly took the girl to Mexico.

Police said that in early September, the mother contacted her to say that a woman claiming to be her daughter had contacted her through social media to meet her at the Mexican border.

The woman told her mother she was in Mexico and asked to meet her at a US entry point in Laredo, Texas, on Sept. 10, police said. Federal, state and local authorities coordinated a plan to “intercept” the alleged victim and determine his identity.

On the night of September 10, the mother and daughter, now 19, were finally reunited 14 years after the kidnapping. Police said that, based on documentation provided by various agencies, “the woman was in fact Jacqueline Hernandez, who was abducted from her mother in 2007.”

Clermont authorities specified that this reunification was possible thanks to the collaboration of federal authorities and Florida and Texas authorities, including US Customs and Border Protection, the Laredo Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office , in Florida.

“This is an excellent example of what can be accomplished when multiple law enforcement agencies and their respective communities work cooperatively and maintain open lines of communication,” said Charles Broadway, Clermort’s police chief.

Broadway explained that multiple agencies in different counties and states were able to create a “force multiplier” to reunite the victim with the mother.