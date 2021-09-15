Motorola launches Moto E20 and Moto G20 128 GB in Brazil; see prices | Cell phone

Moto E20 for R$999 and a turbocharged version of the Moto G20 for R$1,499 are Motorola’s new bets in the field of cell phones in Brazil. The company announced today the arrival of two smartphones, indicated for those who want to save.

Both run Android 11 system. In the case of the E model, it is a special lighter edition, the Go Edition. They also share common specifications such as Bluetooth 5.0, LTE networking and memory card support.

🔎 Mi Band hits and Xiaomi surpasses Apple in wearables

1 de 3 Moto G20 renews Motorola’s line of intermediates in Brazil for R$1,399 — Photo: Divulgação/Motorola Moto G20 renews Motorola’s line of intermediates in Brazil for R$1,399 — Photo: Divulgação/Motorola

The Moto E20’s technical sheet includes a 6.5-inch screen that displays images in HD+. In terms of structure, it is worth mentioning that Motorola chose to insert a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera, a sensor that is just below the sound output. Unlike the Moto E7 Plus which featured the camera module in a square, or the G20 which uses a rectangle, the E20 accommodates the sensors in a vertical row.

2 of 3 Moto E20 arrives in Brazil for R$999 — Photo: Publicity/Motorola Moto E20 arrives in Brazil for R$999 — Photo: Divulgação/Motorola

The new representative of the Moto E family also has a fingerprint reader, as well as a battery with a capacity of 4,000 mAh. According to the manufacturer, it can deliver up to 40 hours of autonomy and must be replaced with the help of a 10 W charger.

The processor used is an octa-core with a speed of up to 1.6 GHz that works together with the 2 GB RAM memory.

The camera is organized as follows:

Main: 13 MP and f/2.0 aperture

Depth sensor: 2 MP and f/2.4 aperture

Front: 5 MP and f/2.2 aperture

Offered for R$999, the Moto E20 hits the market in two colors: blue and gray.

128 GB Moto G20 (BRL 1,499)

3 out of 3 Moto G20 has 64 and 128 GB storage options — Photo: Publicity/Motorola Moto G20 has 64 and 128 GB storage options — Photo: Publicity/Motorola

The Moto G20 mid-range gets supercharged with the new 128GB storage, for those who need more space to store files. It comes with a 6.5-inch screen in HD+ and with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The latest specification should give more fluidity to the phone’s display, one of the differences between competitors that have only 60 Hz.

The design follows the drop notch pattern and evident chin, but accommodates the lenses on the rear in a rectangle, as on Samsung’s Galaxy A21S and A31.

This time, the processor used is the Spreadtrum T700, which also has eight cores and has a speed of up to 1.8 GHz. The RAM memory is 4 GB and the battery packs 5,000 mAh.

The photographic system consists of:

Main: 48 MP and f/1.7 aperture

Ultra wide: 8 MP and f/2.2 aperture

Macro: 2 MP and f/2.4 aperture

Depth sensor: 2 MP and f/2.4 aperture

Front: 13 MP

Sold for R$1,499, the model has two colors: blue and green.