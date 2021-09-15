Moving average of deaths by Covid in DF is the lowest since August 1st

The moving average of deaths by Covid-19 in the Federal District dropped to 10.6 this Tuesday (14/9). This is the lowest number since August 1st.

Compared to 14 days ago, the index dropped 8.6%, which indicates stability.

Due to the incubation time of the new coronavirus, the experts’ recommendation was adopted to compare the moving average of the day with that of two weeks before. Fluctuations in the number of deaths or cases of up to 15% more or less characterize invariability.

In the last 24 hours, 876 new cases of Covid-19 and eight deaths were registered. Due to the delay in notifications, deaths did not necessarily occur during this period. In all, the DF has already computed 481,699 coronavirus infections and 10,230 deaths.

Look:

ICU occupancy rate

The occupancy rate of intensive care units (ICUs) and ICUs aimed at patients with Covid-19 in the public network was 50% in the last update of the Health Department, held at 4:25 pm on Tuesday. In all, 270 of the 540 beds are occupied.

In the private health network, 140 of the 167 units are occupied – 83.8% of the total. This information was updated at 11:55 am this Tuesday.

Moving average

Tracking the progress of the Covid-19 pandemic based on absolute data on deaths or cases is far from ideal. This is because they can have very large daily variations, especially delays in registrations. On weekends, for example, it is common to notice a significant reduction in numbers.

To lessen this effect and produce a more faithful view, moving average is widely used around the world. The rate represents the sum of deaths reported in a week divided by seven. The name “mobile” is because it varies according to the total number of deaths in the previous seven days.