Nego do Borel tries to caress Dayane Mello’s face

Nego do Borel tried to warm up the atmosphere with Dayane Mello while they slept in Baia, during the night of today on the reality show “A Fazenda 13”, on Record TV.

In the images, the singer appears trying to caress the model’s face, who scolds him, taking her hand away.

The Farm 2021: Singer tries to caress a model’s face Image: Reproduction/Twitter

Solange, Nego do Borel, Victor Pecoraro, Dynho, Mussunzinho and Dayane were chosen to be in the bay. The troubles started on the first night when the Colorado horse stole the show in unusual situations.

Even at dawn today, Nego declared himself a fan of Tiago Piquilo.

“Dude, I like you. God willing, if I’m strong, [ajudo você]. Independent [de jogo], we’re not combining anything, in humility. If one day I think differently, I’ll come to you and say ‘damn it, brother’, because it’s a man’s talk. I like you, man”, declared Nego do Borel.

The funkeiro also said that he is on the reality show for the R$ 1.5 million prize and believes that the interaction with new people will be important for his growth as a human being.

“Whenever I have the opportunity, I’ll say that I do need that money, that million. Of course, I really need it, you know? If I have the opportunity to grow, you’re already a guy I’ll follow. You’re crazy. , they are really good people.”