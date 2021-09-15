Nenê agrees to return to Vasco after terminating with Fluminense – 09/14/2021

After three years, Nenê is back in São Januário. After breaking up with rival Fluminense today (14), the 40-year-old midfielder signed a bond with Vasco until December 2022.

The experienced player had a contract with Tricolor until the end of this season, but chose to request his resignation as he had been on the bench and wanted to act more. At Cruzmaltino, Nenê will have good chances to start and try to lead the team to a turn in Serie B, something that hasn’t happened yet.

The midfielder’s first spell at Vasco was remarkable between 2015 and the beginning of 2018. Although he did not avoid the team’s relegation in the first season, he was elected the “Craque da Galera” of the Brazilian Championship at the time and later led the squad in the campaign. access. In addition, he was Rio de Janeiro champion in 2016 and in the 2017 Rio Cup.

When Lisca was still Vasco’s coach, the midfielder’s name did not please him, but the situation changed with the arrival of Fernando Diniz, officially presented yesterday (13th). There is an understanding that the experienced player will be able to add technical quality to the squad and to the coach’s style of play, characterized by possession of the ball and exchange of passes. For Cruzmaltino, he played 129 games and scored 42 goals.

Baby post farewell message to Flu

Nenê’s renewal for the next season at Fluminense was seen as uncertain, something that weighed on the decision, as the player intends to act at least one more year before announcing his retirement. For Tricolor, the midfielder played 118 matches and scored 28 goals.

On his social networks, he posted a farewell message to the Laranjeiras club:

“I thank Fluminense, the entire Tricolor crowd, my teammates, coaching staff, directors and employees. It was a story with incredible moments, journey towards Libertadores and this season was very special too. I always gave my best, I hope to leave a legacy and good memories in your hearts. Once again, thank you so much, Flu! ST”.