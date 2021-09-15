Nenê do Fluminense’s abrupt departure bothered Mário and managers

After confirming the departure of Nenê do Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt made a post honoring the player on his Instagram profile. But, informs the website Uol, that, internally, the way the midfielder left the club caused discomfort to the president and other directors.

Both in Vasco and São Paulo, Nenê had already taken a similar attitude in saying goodbye. The departure seemed to be announced with the midfielder “digging” the return to Cruz-Maltino. The reason: dissatisfaction with the reservation at Fluminense.

Last year, Mário paid for the athlete’s contract renewal with some fanfare. Now, although he understood the player’s wishes, he didn’t like the way Nenê conducted the negotiation.

The rest of the board also didn’t like to hear about the negotiation “behind” the rival, who, even in Serie B, attracted the player. Despite the inconvenience, there was no change in plans to issue friendly notes to veteran supporters through social networks

In his best moment for Fluminense, in 2020, Nenê built a friendlier relationship with the board and “bombed” on social networks playing with Mário Bittencourt in the meme “Mário Bitcoins” with Miguel. The president asks the veteran and the young man to sing funk for Flu TV. Remember: