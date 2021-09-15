Nenê is regularized and can already debut for Vasco this Thursday, against CRB | Vasco

Announced on Tuesday night, Nenê can already debut for Vasco. The club worked quickly, the player was regularized and had his name published in the CBF’s IDB this Wednesday morning. With that, he should debut this Thursday, at 7pm, against CRB, in Rei Pelé.

After breaking up with Fluminense, Nenê, 40, signed with Vasco this Tuesday until December 2022. The midfielder is back at the club after almost four years and will be officially presented earlier this afternoon.

Nenê signed a contract with Vasco until the end of 2022

Nenê will not be Vasco’s only novelty on this Thursday. Besides him, the club will have the debut of coach Fernando Diniz. The coach will also have Ecuadorian forward Jhon Sanchéz and defender Walber at his disposal. Both are regularized and can debut against the CRB.

This is Nenê’s second visit to Vasco. In the first, between 2015 and 2018, he played 132 matches, scored 44 goals and gave 33 assists. In addition, he was champion of Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and elected the best player in the competition.