Nene settles the contract termination with Fluminense and should reinforce Vasco

Near the beginning of the night of Tuesday (14), Fluminense confirmed the termination of the contract with midfielder Nene in a friendly manner. The player, soon, should be announced as Vasco’s reinforcement.

Nene hit the groundwork to terminate her relationship last Monday night (13). The imminent return to São Januário, where he played between 2015 and 2018, had already been felt for some time. At Cruzmaltino, he was champion of Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Nene arrived at Fluminense in 2019, after playing for São Paulo. In the Tricolor carioca, he had some moments of prominence, but he lost space little by little with Roger Machado and definitely now, with Marcão. He scored 31 goals and gave 16 assists in 116 games.

Check out the tricolor press release:

“Fluminense and Nene reached an agreement to terminate, amicably, the contract that would end in December 2021. The midfielder played for 118 games with the tricolor shirt and scored 28 goals. His last participation was against Chapecoense, in Chapecó , for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The athlete did not participate in this Tuesday’s activity and did not travel with the group to Belo Horizonte, where Fluminense faces Atlético-MG in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday.

Fluminense FC thanks Nene for the great moments for the club, the goals scored and wishes him every success in the next professional challenges.”