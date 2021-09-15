Netflix’s Midnight Mass Earns Emotional Praise from Stephen King

Midnight Mass, new horror series directed by Mike Flanagan to the Netflix, won emotional praise from another master of horror and fantasy: the writer Stephen King. the author of The illuminated and the director of doctor sleep they are longtime friends, with Flanagan being responsible for several adaptations of King’s works, in addition to the aforementioned film. See below what the author stated in Twitter.

Shrouded in mystery, Midnight Mass will be an original production coming from the mind of Mike Flanagan after his other two horror series in the service of streaming, The Curse of the Hill Residence and The Curse of Bly Mansion, were literary adaptations. Although little is known about the plot, a reference to the story appears in the film Dangerous game, also directed by Flanagan and adapting work by king: this is the title of a book that makes up the scenario of the plot.

With the guarantee that Midnight Mass won’t be part of the same universe as the saga Curse, everything indicates that she will also not repeat the filmmaker’s partnership with the actress Carla Gugino (present in the three aforementioned productions). According to the actress said, in an interview with comicbook: “I’m not connected to Flanagan’s new work, but we really enjoy collaborating with each other”.

Midnight Mass debuts Sept. 24 on Netflix.