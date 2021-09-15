New Citroën C3 has first image before launch

Without saying much beyond what we already know, Stellantis released the first teaser of the New Citroën C3, which officially appears on September 16th, but in India. The product, however, will be the same to be made in Porto Real, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro.

From what can be seen from the front, the New C3 confirms the Chinese miniature leaked a few months ago, showing the entire crossover of the Parisian brand in detail.

Once again, scale model makers reveal that they have inside information about future automotive releases.

As seen below, the New C3 will have two sets of LEDs, one in the headlamps and one just above it in the steering repeaters and daytime running lights. This LED signature is accompanied by the double chevron chrome and integrated into the optical assembly.

The bumper will have a wide grille with the bottom molding a metalized skid plat, as well as different tinted moldings surrounding the fog lamps.

Judging that the whole miniature is right, like the front, the New C3 will be an interesting car, with a size a little bigger than 4.00 m in the Brazilian version, probably measuring the same as the 2008 Peugeot.

In this case, we are talking about 4.15 m in length with 2.54 m or 2.60 m of wheelbase. The addition will come with the increase in the extension of the bumpers, a feature already used by models like the Kia Sonet, for example.

Built on the modular CMP platform, the New C3 will be sold even as an “SUV” and will have a visual appeal focused on that, as we can see in its thumbnail. With straight A columns and a contrasting colored roof, it will be reinforced by black shields.

Flashlights with LEDs in an enveloping design, as well as C columns with appliqués to highlight them, are resources that Stellantis should explore well here.

Inside, a multimedia screen between 8 and 10 inches appears in the thumbnail. This should also appear in the real car, which will partner with the C4 Cactus.

Finally, the ideal mechanic here is the one centered on the GSE 1.0 Turbo up to 130 horsepower, but the EC5M 1.6 up to 118 horsepower is still a possibility.

Citroën C3 2022 – Photo Gallery