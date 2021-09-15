New Citroën C3 has first official teaser unveiled before premiere

To heat up the revelation this Thursday (16), the citron released a teaser of new generation of C3. Without showing too much, the image shows the front of the compact and highlights the new style of the French brand, which joins the headlights to the grille of the double chevron. As expected, the design looks identical to the Indian miniatures that delivered their design.

The hatch responsible for popularizing Citroën in Brazil will be reborn as a small urban SUV. Thus, it will be positioned below the current C4 Cactus, which is the only model of the brand on sale today in the Brazilian market. For this reason, the new Citroën C3 will be of paramount importance to the business of the French manufacturer of the Stellantis group.

In Citroën’s plans, there is an expectation to make the new C3 one of the best-selling SUVs. Currently, this category of small SUVs is still represented by adventurous hatches, such as Hyundai HB20X and Renault Stepway. Therefore, the new generation of C3 comes to reinvent this segment, which tends to succumb to the advance of SUVs in the coming years.

You will also like

Reproduction/Instagram

New modular CMP base

O new C3 was made in India with a focus on low cost and with high volumes expected. Therefore, the compact will be born from a simpler version of the CMP platform, in use by European models of the brand and by the new 208. Thus, it must have competitive prices to fight in this new category of small SUVs, which will soon have the Fiat Pulse.

For the Porto Real (RJ) plant, the arrival of the new C3 will inaugurate a new era with the introduction of the CMP base. Citroën’s small SUV will be the first in a new lineup of cars from the PSA brands. Thus, the architecture will serve another entry-level SUV with the Peugeot logo. The name 1008 it is one of the possible baptisms of the model.

New European Citroën C3 inspired design (Citroën/Courtesy)

Production starts at the end of the year

As we anticipated in the Car Journal, the new C3 will be made in Brazil, like the previous generation, which was discontinued at the beginning of 2021. The mini SUV will, therefore, leave the PSA factory in Porto Real, where production is scheduled to start in December. The name is still a secret, but the French brand is expected to keep the baptism, as well as the Aircross surname.

Thus, the new Citroën C3 is expected to hit Brazilian stores as early as 2022. Sales are expected to start in the first quarter or until April. However, this will depend on the strategy that the French will adopt in relation to versions, equipment and, mainly, in the choice of engines, which should have an option of the 1.0 3-cylinder Fiat.

Initially, the new C3 is expected to bring the same mechanics as the Peugeot 208. That is, the flexible 1.6 16V engine up to 118 hp and 15.47 mkgf, and the six-speed automatic transmission. That’s in the top versions. At entry, the model should offer the 1.0 Firefly from Fiat, with up to 77hp and 10.9 mkgf of torque with ethanol, and a five-speed manual gearbox.

But it is also possible that Citroën offers the new 1.0 GSE turbo from Stellantis. This engine will debut on the Fiat Pulse in the coming weeks, along with a new CVT transmission. The revelation of the new Citroën C3 will be, therefore, this Thursday (16) in simultaneous transmission to Brazil, India and other markets in Africa, Asia and Europe.

Jornal do Carro is on Youtube

Continues after the ad

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.