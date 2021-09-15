New income tax may increase companies’ indebtedness, says study

(Shutterstock)

The reform of the Income Tax could further increase the complexity of the national tax system, lead to a loss of revenue by the government and an increase in the phenomenon of pejotization – in which liberal professionals act as legal entities to pay less taxes – and lead to greater indebtedness of companies, they warn economists José Roberto Afonso, Geraldo Bisoto Junior and Murilo Ferreira Viana.

The diagnosis of specialists, which is in a study published by the magazine Conjuntura Econômica, of the Brazilian Institute of Economy (Ibre), of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), is that the government and Congress are trying to pass the reform as if they were driving a car through the rearview mirror, looking at the reality of the last century, which no longer fits into a world of rapid digital transformation, which was accentuated by the pandemic.

In the study It’s Not Time for More Uncertainties, even more Tax, the trio of economists says that Brazil bets too high on simplistic and easy answers to solve complex issues. In the case of the IR tax reform, they assess, this path is even more perverse.

The reform approved by the Chamber – and which is awaiting analysis by the Senate – modifies the income tax charged on individuals, companies and also investments. In general, the text reduces the rates for both individuals (IRPF) and companies (IRPJ). The text also provides for the charging of a tax on the distribution of profits and dividends (exempt in Brazil for 25 years). In addition, it stipulates the end of the so-called Interest on Equity (JCP), a very common way for companies to remunerate their partners and pay less taxes.

For the authors, one of the problems is that the pandemic produced an acceleration of economic change, with the use of new digital technologies, with new implications for the tax system, including increasingly “fluid” employment relationships. Discussions that bypass the proposals that are being processed in Congress.

In addition to the IR reform, the Chamber discusses a bill that creates the Tax on Goods and Services (CBS), while the Senate deals with a Proposal to Amend the Constitution (PEC) that creates the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS) for States and municipalities. “The pandemic produced an acceleration of economic change, with the use of new digital technologies, and the profound proactive responses of States and supranational blocs. While the world watches State policies reforming structures and organizing the new normal, Brazil seems to be stationed in the old world, looking for easy solutions to extremely complex problems”, says the text.

misconceptions

Among the biggest mistakes in the IR project, the study cites the end of the JCP, which can bring “negative and non-negligible impacts” on productive investment and hinder the economic recovery in the post-pandemic scenario. Mechanism created after the Real Plan, with the end of monetary correction on balance sheets, the JCP is a way that large companies use to remunerate their shareholders, and this expense can be deducted from the tax payable. Thus, the payment of interest on equity encourages the use of the companies’ own capital, by lowering the cost of using shareholder resources in investment projects.

In the study, economists point out that this device is particularly relevant in an economy like the Brazilian one, marked by a severe restriction on access to the credit market, either because of the prohibitive cost for many operations, which would stifle the business’s profit margin, or because of the lack of financing for certain business segments and sizes.

The study projects that there will be an incentive for indebtedness. This is because companies can use new operations to reduce the calculation basis of the income tax payable, since the expenses with payment of interest on financing are now deductible from the tax to be paid. “A tax reform is proposed to push Brazilian companies into indebtedness, even without needing to”, assess the authors.

The new reality, says José Roberto Afonso, was not contemplated in the text, as it ignores the importance of the services sector. “Finding that the goods will be able to sustain our tax revenue will be the direct path to big tax breaks”, he says.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

