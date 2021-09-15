New iPad keeps price; iPad mini will start at R$6,199 – MacMagazine

At the special event held today, Apple launched the new generation of iPad mini It’s from iPad “normal”, which reached the ninth generation.

After the end of the event, prices have already painted in the company’s Brazilian store, with good and bad news.

The good thing is that the regular iPad hasn’t increased in price much from its previous generation. The bad news is that, for those looking for the new iPad mini, prices have taken a nice leap from the fifth-generation model — although it has increased abroad, too.

Without further ado, let’s get to the prices!

ninth generation iPad

Model old price new price Variation Incoming WiFi BRL 3,999 BRL 3,999 0% top of the line WiFi BRL 5,199 BRL 5,599 7.6% WiFi + Cellular Input BRL 5,599 BRL 5,499 -1.7% High-end Wi-Fi + Cellular R$6,799 BRL 7,099 4.4%

Here, it is worth remembering that the capacities were doubled in relation to the eighth generation iPad, that is: 32GB/128GB versions came out and 64GB/256GB versions entered.

sixth generation iPad mini

Model old price new price Variation Incoming WiFi R$4,799 R$6,199 29.1% Top of the line WiFi R$6,499 BRL 7,799 20% WiFi + Cellular Input BRL 6,399 BRL 7,799 21.8% High-end Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 8,099 BRL 9,399 16%

In the case of the iPad mini, the storage capacities remained the same: 64GB and 256GB.

The new iPads went on pre-order today in the US and will be available as early as next week. Here in Brazil, as usual, they need to be approved by the National Telecommunications Agency first.

Interested in any of them? 🤑