New iPads are presented by surprise and ‘mini’ model gains USB-C input – Link

iPad is also new at Apple’s event

At an event this Tuesday, the 14th, Apple presented two new models of iPad. The announcements came as a surprise: analysts had expected the devices to launch only in October.

The company revealed the new generation of “basic” iPad. It will carry the A13 chip, the 2019 chip. With TouchID, the new iPad brings only a single rear camera and a 12 MP selfie camera. The tablet also features the Center Stage feature, announced at the last WWDC in which the device’s software uses spatial vision to track the movement of whoever is on the screen.

The new iPad features True Tone, where colors adjust to ambient light, with warmer colors for low-light environments. The tablet is compatible with Apple Pencil. In the US, it will cost $330 with 64GB of storage and can be ordered in the US starting next week in space gray and silver.

Apple also showed the 11th version of iPad mini – the last time it was updated was in 2019. It has infinite screen, touch ID on the side, a single camera on the side. It also won for the first time a USB-C connector, an old request from fans of the brand. Just like on iPad Air, iPad mini gets Touch ID on unlock button. The rear camera is 12 MP, has an ultra-angle lens and has an aperture of 1.8. The chip is also the A13 Bionic.

The iPad mini goes on sale for $500 in the US, expected to hit stores next week.