New Nissan Kicks XPlay: Meet the New Special Limited Series

Nissan announces the first special limited-edition series of its compact crossover, the Kicks XPlay, with a distinctive look, exclusive items and a gift for its buyers: an NFT (Non Fungible Token) of a piece of cryptography made by the Brazilian digital artist Fesq based on sketch drawings of the novelty’s design.

For the Brazilian market, Nissan is going to produce 1,000 units of Kicks XPlay in its Industrial Complex in Resende, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which begin to arrive at dealerships in early October. In addition to the unprecedented NFT, buyers will take a single car to their garage.

The model will be offered in an exclusive two color combination: Pearl Diamond White with a red roof. The limited edition name signature will be on the door sills, above the nameplate on the trunk lid and on the front seats. On the roof, a black sports airfoil was designed specifically for the novelty. The styling of the back is complemented with stickers on top of the C-pillars.

Also on the outside, a red finish was applied to the mirrors. And, as Nissan usually does in its limited editions, the unit numbering is indicated on the chrome front grille, also in red.

Other exclusives of the New Nissan Kicks XPlay are inside. There are several finishing details in red, in places such as the air vents, the base of the steering wheel and the double seams of the dashboard, armrest and seats with a synthetic finish in black and gray.

In terms of mechanics, the Nissan Kicks XPlay maintains the 1.6 flex engine of 114 hp and 15.5 kgfm, together with the CVT gearbox.

Serial Items:

Among the standard equipment, the New Nissan Kicks XPlay comes with items that only it has: wireless cell phone charger, special opening screen that goes back to the limited edition in the Nissan Connect multimedia with 8-inch touchscreen and 17 rim wheels Finished in glossy black.

The list of factory items is completed with equipment already seen in other versions of the crossover. Inside, there are items such as: smart on-site key I-Key; engine start button; seven-inch instrument panel in high definition images; front seats with zero gravity technology; opening and closing doors and closing windows by remote control; intelligent lighting of the headlights; steering wheel audio, telephone and autopilot controls; electric steering; headlights with system Follow me Home; sunshade with mirrors for driver and passenger; trunk with internal lighting; electrochromic rearview mirror; between others. And to bolster safety, the crossover limited series comes with six airbags; Unlocked Seat Belt Alert (front and rear); traction and stability controls – (VDC – Vehicle Dynamic Control); daytime driving lights (DTRL); ISOFIX system for child seats; ABS brakes with Electronic Brake Control (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA); Intelligent Ramp Start (HSA) system; automatic central locking of the doors and trunk while the vehicle is in motion, in addition to many other equipment.

Price

In addition to the 1,000 units for the Brazilian market, another 350 units will be manufactured and exported to Argentina and Paraguay. The suggested price on the domestic market is R$ 122,990.

Photos: Nissan Kicks XPlay

