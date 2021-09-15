Nintendo GameCube turns 20

Console gave life to many epoch-making games that are played to this day

Today is a special date for fans of Nintendo GameCube, the console that was released in the early 2000s to compete for space with the Xbox gives Microsoft it’s the Playstation 2 gives Sony celebrates today 20 years of its launch in Japan, the console has sold almost 22 million units in its history.

It was on September 14, 2001 that a console a little different from the usual arrived in stores, it had a square format and used mini discs (miniDVD) of only 1.5 GB against the traditional 4.7 GB DVDs that were in other consoles, they say that such measure was not to pay rights to use the traditional DVD and also to make piracy difficult on the console, as the company resisted until the Nintendo 64 using cartridges.

O GameCube had as its greatest triumph to be a console Nintendo entitled to several franchises such as mario, Zelda, metroid, Donkey Kong among others and bet on its differentiated control, with the arrangement of action buttons a little different from that found in more common controls and offering greater ergonomics in the grip.

The console was responsible for several titles that became famous and are remembered to this day, the Nintendo brought to life an impeccable selection of games, get ready as the list is long and take the opportunity to save the names in case you haven’t had the opportunity to meet them.



– Continues after advertising –

Metroid Prime

Metroid Prime 2: Echoes

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem

Super Smash Bros. melee

Super Mario Sunshine

pikmin

Pikmin 2

F-Zero GX

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Mario Kart: Double Dash!!

Animal Crossing

Wave Race: Blue Storm

Donkey Konga

Mario Party 4, 5, 6 and 7

Mario Power Tennis

Super Mario Strikers

In addition to the company’s own games, there were great titles from other third-parties that were very successful in little stove gives Nintendo, GameCube was the first console to receive a version of resident Evil 4, which at the time was exclusive and only after a while was released for the Playstation 2, and for a few dozen other consoles over the years.

the saga itself Evil Resdent received a remake for the first game in addition to the title Resident Evi 0 which was developed at the time and first appeared in the GameCube, a Capcom I even brought other games like Viewtiful Joe 1 and 2 which were quite successful at the time.

Another great success was the release of the remake of Metal Gear Solid 2, which was released by Konami exclusively for the GameCube with the name of Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes, unfortunately was the only title in the series to arrive on the console of Nintendo.

Japanese fan completes collection with all 1244 games ever released for Game Boy

The entire collection was achieved with the help of Twitter followers





– Continues after advertising –

For those who are reading, it may seem that there have been only incredible moments in the history of GameCube, and there were many great titles during its history, on a console that delivered fun, but the Nintendo couldn’t face the Sony it’s yours Playstation 2, which came from the resounding success of its first console and broke sales records and published titles, overshadowing Nintendo’s console in the dispute and making it impossible for it to repeat the success it had been getting in handhelds.

With great games mentioned so far, and many that may have been forgotten in this publication, the Nintendo GameCube has been a great companion to its nearly 22 million owners on this trajectory.

After its release on September 14, 2001 in Japan, the console arrived in the United States in November of the same year and in Europe in 2002, GameCube it was officially launched in Brazil later in partnership with Gradiente.

Its end came in 2007 with the shutdown of production in the factories that gave life to the console, this happened after the launch of its successor in 2006, the Nintendo Wii, which even brought native backwards compatibility with the disks and controls of the GameCube,

Leave your memories in the comments with the square console from Nintendo that brought joy to many people!

Before Nintendo Switch OLED launch, Nintendo Switch official price lowered

Lower in value was motivated by the adequacy of the exchange rate according to Nintendo



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: eurogamer