Nintendo Switch gets new firmware update to Version 13.0.0 – Pairing with Bluetooth headphones enabled, more functions

Nintendo today released a firmware update for the Nintendo Switch.
Version 13.0.0 of the system was made available with the addition of support for bluetooth audio devices, in addition to enabling the update of the Dock, keeping the internet active when in sleep mode and also allowing the calibration of analogs.
Check out the details of this update below:
| Date: September 14, 2021
Regions: All
Version: 13.0.0
Size: AT
Comments: AT
Bluetooth® audio support was added.
- Headphones, headphones, speakers and other audio devices that connect with Bluetooth can now be paired with systems in the Nintendo Switch family for audio output.
- Bluetooth microphones are not supported.
- Up to two compatible wireless controllers can be connected to the system while using Bluetooth audio.
- Bluetooth audio cannot be used while local wireless communication is active.
- For more information, see How to Pair and Manage Bluetooth Audio Devices.
“Update the Dock” has been added under Console within the Console Setup option on Nintendo Switch systems and the Nintendo Switch-OLED model, allowing software updates for Nintendo Switch docks with a LAN input.
- Dock software updates are not available for Nintendo Switch docks without a LAN input.
- This feature has not been added to Nintendo Switch Lite.
- For more information, see How to Update Dock Firmware.
“Keep Internet connection in sleep mode” has been added to Sleep mode in the Console Configuration option.
- When this setting is enabled, systems with wireless internet connections will maintain the internet connection even during sleep mode. This allows software and additional content to be downloaded to the system while the system is in sleep mode.
- This setting is enabled by default.
- When this setting is disabled, the system connects to the Internet only periodically, which reduces energy consumption.
Important: Systems that are not updated to version 13.0.0 or later behave as if this setting is enabled.
The method for starting the “Calibrate Analog Knobs” option in the console settings has been changed.
- In Console Configuration, go to Controls and Sensors, select Calibrate Analog Buttons and then fully tilt the analog in either direction and hold it tilted for a few seconds to start the calibration.
Users can now see if the wireless internet connection is using the 2.4GHz or 5GHz frequency band under “Connection Status” after selecting Internet in the Console Setup option.
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. And any use of such marks by Nintendo is under license. Other brands and trade names belong to their respective owners.