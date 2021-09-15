Nissan Kicks wins special series certified as digital art

O Nissan Kicks won a limited edition in Brazil. Called XPlay, it adds an exclusive look and will have only 1,000 units sold in the country, all numbered. The suggested price is R$ 122,990, and whoever buys the model will take an NFT (Non Fungible Token) of a piece of cryptography made by the Brazilian artist Fesq.

Nissan Kicks 2022 Image: Disclosure

Visually, Kicks XPlay stands out for its unique bodywork graphics. All units will be painted in pearlescent “White Diamond” color with red roof. In addition to the version name stamped on the door sills, above the back plate and on the seats, the car will also have an airfoil painted in black, exclusive to the version. Black 17-inch wheels and red painted mirrors will complement the look of the car.

Equipments

Nissan did not say which version served as the basis for Kicks XPlay. However, some equipment was revealed. The model will be equipped with an eight-inch Nissan Connect multimedia center, wireless charging for cell phones, on-site key and push-button start, seven-inch digital instrument panel, automatic headlights, multifunction steering wheel, electrochromic interior mirror, traction controls and stability and ramp start aid.

Nissan Kicks 2022 Image: Disclosure

And just like the exterior, the Nissan Kicks XPlay cabin will have a distinctive finish. There are red accents on the air vents and the use of black and gray leather in the upholstery.

What does not change is the mechanical set of the limited series: these are the 1.6 engine with 114 hp and 15.5 kgfm and the Xtronic CVT automatic transmission.