Nissan Kicks XPlay focuses on digital art for R$ 122,990

Nissan Kicks XPlay is the new bet of the Japanese brand in limited edition. The crossover arrives on the market with a focus on the digital universe, being now the first car on the market linked to a digital art certificate. Price? BRL 122,990.

For Kicks XPlay buyers, Nissan will give away an NFT (Non Fungible Token) of a piece of cryptography made by the Brazilian digital artist Fesq based on sketch drawings of the novelty’s design.

In addition to the digital art, the buyer takes home the Kicks with a personalized look, painted in pearlescent White Diamond and with a red roof. The same shade can be seen in the mirrors and side protectors.

The name XPlay appears on the exterior of the car, as well as on the trunk lid and front seat backrests. With 17-inch alloy wheels in gloss black, the “digital” Kicks also appears with a flashy rear wing in the same color.

On the C columns, decorative strips depicting the proposal, as well as on the thresholds where the name XPlay appears. The leather seats are two-tone and come with red double stitching.

There is also a numbered plaque, with the quantity of units available in the special series for Brazil being 1,000 units and another 350 for Argentina and Paraguay.

The interior of the Kicks XPlay still features red trim details on the air vents, steering wheel base and double dashboard seams. The Nissan crossover, which has a 1.6 16V engine with 114 horsepower and 15.5 kgfm, comes with a CVT Xtronic transmission with Sport mode.

Included in the package are seven-inch TFT instrument panel, smart on-site switch I-Key, engine start button, autopilot, electric trio, traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, six airbags, electric steering, Zero Gravity front seats, automatic air conditioning, among others.