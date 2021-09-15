No change in STJD decision, clubs want to postpone the round of the Brazilian Nationals | brazilian series a

Dissatisfied with the decision of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to allow public in Flamengo games, the other clubs in Serie A want to postpone next weekend’s round. The information was initially published by UOL.

THE idea had already been defended at the last Technical Council of the Serie A teams, last week, and gained momentum after the decisions of the STJD this Tuesday.

Grêmio president Romildo Bonzan made it clear what the clubs’ decision is. The club from Rio Grande do Sul faces Flamengo on Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, and on Sunday, for the Brazilian Nationals.

If there is an audience for any game, this is the decision of the 19 clubs. (Decision) through the technical advice said Romildo Bonzan

The clubs will put pressure on the CBF and the STJD in this regard. They understand that the decision is fully based on what the competition rules say. The intention of these clubs, inclusive, is not to go to the field, not to travel, for the round of next weekend.

The mobilization puts the 19 Serie A clubs in definitive shock against Flamengo, which has been moving for some time to free up the public in the stadiums. As emphasized by the legal vice president of Flamengo, Rodrigo Dunshee, in an interview last week.

In the understanding of directors heard by the ge, the boycott of the round would have two objectives: send a message to the STJD that the championship belongs to the clubs, and send a message to Flamengo that no club can play the championship alone.

1 of 1 Match between Grêmio and Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil, had no audience — Photo: Lucas Bubols / ge One-way game between Grêmio and Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil, had no audience — Photo: Lucas Bubols / ge

The president of the STJD, Otávio Noronha, denied this Tuesday the intervention request of 17 Serie A clubs – Atlético-MG and Cuiabá did not sign – to revoke the injunction that allowed the presence of the public at Flamengo’s games. in national competitions.

Thus, the return match between Flamengo and Grêmio, on Wednesday, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, will have an audience at Maracanã. In the first game, in Porto Alegre, there was no presence of fans.